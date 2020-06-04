Walmart removes guns and ammo from some stores due to ongoing protests against police brutality

As protests around the country over the killing of Gorge Floyd at the hands of police officers enter their second week, brick-and-mortar retailing giant Walmart has confirmed that it has removed firearms and ammunition from some of its stores across the country.

The move comes after some retailers, including Walmart competitor Target, have been looted during the overwhelmingly peaceful protests. As of result of that looting, however, Walmart decided to take precautionary measures. The retailer confirmed the move in a statement to CNN Business:

As a responsible seller of hunting and sporting firearms, we have temporarily removed firearms and ammunition from the sales floor in some stores out of an abundance of caution.

As noted by CNN Business, some Walmart stores in areas that have experienced looting already do not sell guns or ammunition. And in areas where no looting has been reported, Walmart stores that do sell guns and ammo will continue to do so.