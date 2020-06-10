These 22 LGBTQ-friendly brands are putting their money behind Pride

There are a lot of companies and brands that celebrate Pride Month and the LBGTQIA+ community with rainbow-hued social media posts and brightly colored merch drops. But not all of them give back to LGBTQIA+ causes. That’s why we rounded up a list of brands that are putting their money where their mouths are and celebrating Pride month with collections and campaigns that pay it forward.
Torrid: This women’s clothing brand, which specializes in inclusive-size clothes and accessories, recently launched its 2020 #CelebrateLove collection. The company is donating 20% of proceeds to GLAAD to aid its efforts to advocate for better representation of the LGBTQ community in the media.
Baja East: The boho chic fashion brand launched four limited-edition—and very chic—tie-dye styles for its 2020 Pride Capsule. Twenty percent of proceeds from the Pride Capsule will be donated to Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, which supports mental health and greater tolerance among youth.
Happy Socks: The specialty sock company has partnered (again!) with gender-free brand The Phluid Project to create a six-sock capsule collection just in time for Pride Month. Happy Socks and The Phluid Project are allocating 10% of each net sale from the collection to the The Trevor Project—the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ community. The Phluid Project, which conducts live workshops for individuals and organizations to personally and professionally understand the differences between sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression, also has its own Pride 2020 collection.
Reebok: The fitness brand launched its “All Types of Love” collection featuring multicolor palettes on several classic sneakers, and has pledged to donate $75,000 to the It Gets Better Project, an outreach program geared toward uplifting, empowering, and connecting LGBTQ+ youth.
Target: Though the Minneapolis retailer was called out in 2018 for seemingly knocking off a design by Mexican artist Felix D’Eon for its Pride collection, the company appears to have avoided such appropriations for this year’s rainbow-themed #takepride collection. The retailer has pledged a donation of $100,000 to GLSEN, an education organization that champions LGBTQ issues in K-12 education.
Dr. Martens: The heritage boot brand has created a special, one-off Pride boot for Pride Month 2020. Along with the boot’s release, the brand is donating $25,000 to The Trevor Project.
Banana Republic: The mall stalwart launched a limited-edition Pride collection and pledged to donate $60,000 to the United Nations Free & Equal initiative.
Fabletics: Kate Hudson’s activewear brand created a bright new Pride collection, and promises to donate 10% of the capsule’s net proceeds to the It Gets Better Project, which works to empower and connect LGBTQIA+ youth around the world.
TomboyX: Over the past two years, this gender-neutral underwear company has donated more than $100,000 to 15 different organizations, with an emphasis on organizations that support Trans individuals. The brand’s 2020 Pride collection includes classic Pride rainbow styles, as well as Trans Pride products as well.
ASOS: For the fourth year in a row, ASOS has teamed up with GLAAD to create a Pride Month collection, with 100% of the sales from the collection going to the nonprofit.
Bombas: The buy one, give one sock brand partnered with The Ally Coalition, an organization that provides critical support for grassroots nonprofit organizations dedicated to bettering the lives of LGBTQ+ youth, for its 2020 Pride collection. For every pair purchased from the collection, a pair will be donated to someone in need in the LGBTQ+ community through The Ally Coalition.
Converse: The canvas sneaker company has dropped a 2020 Pride Collection, which will benefit the It Gets Better Project, Ali Forney Center, BAGLY, and OUT MetroWest. To date, Converse has donated $1,000,000 in support of local and global LGBTQIA+ organizations.
Goose Island: The Chicago brewery created a collab beer with renowned drag superstar and fellow Chicagoan Shea Couleé. A portion of sales will be donated to TransTech Social Enterprises, a charity dedicated to creating comprehensive vocational training and job placement for trans, bisexual, lesbian, gay, and queer people.
Leland Francis: The luxury beauty and wellness brand released two Limited Edition Pride Candles—Tomboy and Bois—to celebrate how far the LBGTQ+ community has come. A portion of sales will support the Ali Forney Center in NYC and the Los Angeles LGBT Center, both which help provide housing, medical care, food, and social services to LBGT youth.
Levi’s: One hundred percent of net proceeds from the 2020 Levi’s Pride collection will be donated to OutRight Action International, which works to advance human rights for LGBTQ+ people all over the world.
Morphe: The inclusive makeup brand launched its Pride 2020 “Free to Be” collection, and has committed to donating 100% of net proceeds from sales to GLSEN.
Nike: The footwear giant will release its BeTrue Collection online on June 19. The brand is donating $500,000—through grants of $25,000 each, administered by the Charities Aid Foundation of America—to 20 organizations that are advocating for and advancing the LGBTQIA+ community.
UGG: The footwear company launched an all-gender Pride Fluff Yeah sandal collection that will be sold year-round and has committed to donating $125,000 to GLAAD.
Zenni: The eyewear brand launched a Pride Collection with prescription and non-prescription glasses that start at just $10. Zenni is donating 100% of proceeds from Pride Collection sales to the It Gets Better Project.
Wildfang: Cofounded by two former Nike employees—Emma McIlroy and Julia Parsley—Wildfang is a queer-owned and inclusive feminist business that is responsible for the very popular Wild Feminist collection of apparel. Though the brand doesn’t have a specific Pride collection, it has donated more than $400,000 to a wide array of nonprofits, such as the Tegan & Sara Foundation and RAICES.
Fluide: Fluide’s Queer cofounder and CEO Laura Kraber launched the “radical, community-based beauty business” in 2016 after wanting to see “queer beauty represented by queer people.” Fluide’s products are made for all gender expressions, identities, and skin tones—and is cruelty-free, glitter-free, and free from potentially harmful chemicals like parabens and formaldehyde (so you know you’re buying makeup you can trust). Fluide gives back to the LGBTQ+ community by donating products to fundraisers and events.
Bianca Designs: Bianca Negron is the queer Latinx designer behind a treasure-trove-of-a-boutique: Bianca Designs, located in Queens, New York. Negron stocks the shop with quirky, cool, and inclusive pins, tote bags, stickers, patches, and loads of other goods.
Fast Company may receive revenue for some links to products on our site.