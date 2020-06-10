These 22 LGBTQ-friendly brands are putting their money behind Pride

There are a lot of companies and brands that celebrate Pride Month and the LGBTQIA+ community with rainbow-hued social media posts and brightly colored merch drops. But not all of them give back to LGBTQIA+ causes. That’s why we rounded up a list of brands that are putting their money where their mouths are and celebrating Pride month with collections and campaigns that pay it forward.

Zenni: The eyewear brand launched a Pride Collection with prescription and non-prescription glasses that start at just $10. Zenni is donating 100% of proceeds from Pride Collection sales to the It Gets Better Project. Wildfang: Cofounded by two former Nike employees—Emma McIlroy and Julia Parsley—Wildfang is a queer-owned and inclusive feminist business that is responsible for the very popular Wild Feminist collection of apparel. Though the brand doesn’t have a specific Pride collection, it has donated more than $400,000 to a wide array of nonprofits, such as the Tegan & Sara Foundation and RAICES. Fluide: Fluide’s Queer cofounder and CEO Laura Kraber launched the “radical, community-based beauty business” in 2016 after wanting to see “queer beauty represented by queer people.” Fluide’s products are made for all gender expressions, identities, and skin tones—and is cruelty-free, glitter-free, and free from potentially harmful chemicals like parabens and formaldehyde (so you know you’re buying makeup you can trust). Fluide gives back to the LGBTQ+ community by donating products to fundraisers and events. Bianca Designs: Bianca Negron is the queer Latinx designer behind a treasure-trove-of-a-boutique: Bianca Designs, located in Queens, New York. Negron stocks the shop with quirky, cool, and inclusive pins, tote bags, stickers, patches, and loads of other goods. Fast Company may receive revenue for some links to products on our site.