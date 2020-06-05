How to find and support Black-owned businesses, wherever you are

There are a myriad of vital ways that you can get involved with the Black Lives Matter movement—even if you can’t join a protest. As Fast Company reported , you can read and watch anti-racist books and documentaries, donate to well-regarded nonprofits ( here’s a list !), and vote (find your next local and state election date here ). Another option that can help locally is to buy from Black-owned businesses. We’ve compiled a collection of apps, marketplaces, and directories to help you find businesses to support, no matter what you’re shopping for. It’s by no means a comprehensive list, but these directories are constantly being added to.

WeBuyBlack

We Buy Black was started in 2015 with just $15,000. Today, it’s the largest e-marketplace for Black-owned businesses. Dubbing itself the “Black Amazon,” this online platform also distinguishes its brand values by stating on its Facebook page that while Amazon’s job “is to make us dependent, our job is to make us independent.” The site allows you to find everyday goods such as toothpaste, face masks, and cleaning supplies, but also runs the gamut with specialty items such as handmade furniture and jewelry. You can search for any product in the “What do you need to find” window at the top of the site’s homepage.

Official Black Wall Street

If you’re looking for an app with global reach, Official Black Wall Street lists more than 5,000 businesses in 10 different countries—making it one of the largest Black-owned-business directories. Business owners can create their own listings in the app, while users can find businesses in their area along with reviews, special offers, photos, and navigation. Oh, and even cooler? The app will send you alerts when you are near a Black-owned business so you can stop by in person.

EatOkra

Run by a small team of just three people—app developer Anthony Edwards Jr., his wife, Janique Edwards (who manages operations and marketing), and their friend Justin Johnson (who leads UI design), EatOkra is the first directory of Black-owned eateries. The app features over 2,500 restaurants across the country and allows you to search by cuisine and location. If you need delivery, EatOkra has options to connect you to GrubHub, DoorDash, or whatever delivery service a restaurant uses. If you’re stopping by in person, choose “navigate” and EatOkra will give you directions through your preferred navigation app or connect you to a ride-share service.

Post 21

Founded by a mother-daughter duo, Post 21 is a marketplace of lovely, feminine-focused products—and the site and curation are absolutely beautiful. Currently you can shop for everything from books and toys to rosé, jewelry, and (everyone’s favorite) luxury candles.

Chez Nous Guide

Chez Nous is an absolutely beautiful website that is “a volunteer-run inclusive and intersectional home for businesses, artists, and organizations owned and run by historically marginalized people around the world and our allies.” What makes it so cool is that you can find woman-, LGBTQIA+-, BIPOC-owned businesses and events in major cities around the world—from Berlin to Los Angeles. Users can search for restaurants, businesses, and even job opportunities by searching through several different filters: by category, by place, or simply by pushing the “go explore” button. And as of this week, Chez Nous has added more than 200 Black-owned businesses to the site, which can be found on their own page.

Black Nation

Black Nation is a free app that allows you to find Black-owned businesses wherever you are and allows companies to be listed for free. The app’s features include business reviews, category searches, and geotagging technology that allows you to find businesses near you. A feature that allows you to specify businesses within a certain radius is currently in development.