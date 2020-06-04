‘Run the Jewels 4’ couldn’t possibly be more relevant to right now

The last time Run the Jewels dropped a new album, on Christmas Eve of 2016, it was during a charged moment of political upheaval and widespread protesting.

Fast-forward three and a half years to Wednesday’s surprise release of RTJ4 and here we are again, only exponentially worse. The more things change, the more they stay the same—but especially when Run the Jewels hits the studio.

“You know how everything can seem a little out of place?” El-P asks on the new album’s final cut. “All of my life that’s seemed to be the only normal state.”

Considering his hypothesis, El-P and his comrade Killer Mike have returned to find the state once again having an extremely normal one. Midway through 2020, the year is already the Stefon’s nightclub of hellscapes: it’s got everything. Utterly avoidable U.S. drone bombings in the Middle East. An erratic, malfunctioning primary process at home. A global pandemic, devastatingly mishandled in the U.S. All topped with the brightest burning flames of civil unrest since the 1960s, complete with a militarized police response seemingly written and directed by Paul Verhoeven.

In other words, right on schedule, Run the Jewels has forged from the embers of burning democracy some soulful new sounds to pregame on the way to the day’s demonstration. While RTJ4 sits sturdily alongside anything else in the duo’s discography, there could be no more relevant music for right now. This is 2020 in audio form, an incendiary album that sounds like it was written and recorded last weekend, but built to last long after whatever is about to happen happens.

The last time around, on the song “Thieves! (Screamed the Ghost),” El-P sampled a quote from a 1967 Martin Luther King, Jr. speech: “A riot is the language of the unheard.”

Lest there be any confusion that this new album is that riot, El-P slips in a helpful, clarifying echo near the end of RTJ4: “This is for the never heard, never even get a mother—-in’ word.” He and Killer Mike are making music for the people who keep calling jammed phonelines about delayed stimulus checks, people who didn’t get a chance to vote for their candidate in the truncated Democratic primary, and of course, most pressingly, for people whose screams at the hands of brutalizing police keep getting ignored.