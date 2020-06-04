Will the protests spread COVID-19? The police response is the more likely culprit

On Monday night, protestors seeking justice for the death of George Floyd arranged themselves and their hand written signs on H Street, near the White House in Washington, D.C., where President Trump was supposed to make a speech. About 30 minutes before the city’s 7 p.m. curfew, the United States Park Police, Secret Service, and officers from the Department of Homeland Security began to shuffle protestors around and block the road, according to accounts from several reporters and protesters present . Ten minutes later, sparks flew into the crowd as law enforcement began setting off flash grenades. Then came the hail of rubber bullets and the canisters of pepper spray and smoke.

In total, over 300 people were arrested Monday night primarily for violating curfew, according to local D.C. television news station WUSA. Throughout the U.S. approximately 10,000 people have been arrested in protest-related activities, according to the Associated Press. While there are some legitimate fears around the coronavirus spreading among the crowds of people amassing at protests, the police response—from thousands of arrests to use of tear gas—also plays a big role.

“Holding someone in a jail cell overnight without giving them access to hand sanitizer or cleaning supplies in a confined environment for a long period of time certainly increases opportunities for the spread of the virus,” says Sandhya Kajeepeta, a PhD student at Columbia University, who published a paper on the rise in county mortality rates when incarceration increased between 1987-2016. It is not just holding protesters in jail that may advance the spread of COVID-19. Police tactics used on the ground at protests could also affect transmission. Kajeepeta says that pepper spray incites eye watering and coughing, which can expel disease-spreading respiratory droplets into the air.

Law enforcement and a COVID-19 spike

There has been fairly broad concern, particularly from politicians, that the George Floyd protests taking place across the United States will spark a spike in COVID-19 cases. Some epidemiologists say that because protests are taking place outside, there may be lower risk. Images and videos from the protests show that many protesters are wearing masks, though some are not. One study shows that yelling could help spread COVID-19, since it is spread through respiratory droplets, though focuses on its effect in confined environments.

Less examined are the choices police have made in responding to protesters; choices that also have an effect on public health. “As government officials, they are tasked with protecting the public and keeping us safe,” Kajeepeta says. “Police should be held responsible for their role in spreading the virus.”

All of those things are going to contribute to more death and trauma, specifically among Black Americans.” Sandhya Kajeepeta

In an op-ed for criminal justice publication, The Appeal, Kajeepeta and assistant professor of epidemiology at Columbia University, Seth J. Prins, reflected on the role that jails and prisons have historically had as hotspots for infectious disease. Incarceration is notoriously linked to poor health outcomes. Notably, prisons have become a hotbed for COVID-19 transmission. Data from The Legal Aid Society shows that the rate of infection among Department of Corrections workers and inmates in New York City was 11.61% at the end of May. By comparison the rate of infection in New York City was 2.5% for the same time period. To mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19, Prins and Kajeepeta argue that legal systems should release as many prisoners as possible. Some jurisdictions have made changes to reduce the number of people in prisons and jails. However, the recent arrest of large numbers of protesters flies in the face of this wisdom.

“Jails are harmful for public health even under normal circumstances, even if you remove this emergency context of a pandemic,” she says. “So you can only imagine that when you compound this pandemic, that could potentially be fatal, onto this pre-existing system that aids in the spread of infectious disease, and now you’re compounding mass arrests of protesters at an unprecedented level—all of those things are going to contribute to more death and trauma, specifically among Black Americans.”