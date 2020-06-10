People can’t get enough of these online classes right now

With stay-at-home orders lingering for months, some of the leaders in online courses and programs have seen dramatic spikes in people learning from home. LinkedIn recently announced that, in the first week of April alone, people watched 1.7 million hours of learning content on LinkedIn Learning. Udemy enrollments had a 425% spike overall and an 80% increase in business consumption. During the 30-day period ending May 20, Coursera saw nearly 300% more course enrollment than for the same period in 2019.

Many have more free time because they’re not commuting, have suffered a job loss, or have curtailed their social lives, and people are looking for something to do, says Shelley Osborne, vice president of learning at Udemy, an online course provider. “They’re accessing learning because it seems like a productive, positive thing to do with their lives.”

Beneath the surface, some interesting trends have emerged both in terms of popular subject areas and the communities online learners are building.

Working from home

When stay-at-home orders went into effect, many people who could work from home suddenly found themselves thrust into a new world of taking videoconferences in their spare bedroom. At first, LinkedIn Learning’s team saw a spike in courses related to the basics of using remote-work tools, such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams, says Hari Srinivasan, vice president of product management for LinkedIn Learning.

Now that at-home workers have settled in, their online course choices have shifted to being more effective and productive while doing that remote work, says Srinivasan, adding that enrollment in courses such as “The 6 Morning Habits of High-Performers” is up 370%, and “Building Resilience” is up about 180%. “We even had a spike on our course on how to do back exercises when you’re on the desk,” he says. People are looking for information on how to adjust to this new environment beyond using the tools, he says.

Upskilling

People are also using the time to build skills that will help them in their jobs—or help them find new jobs, says Shravan Goli, chief product officer and head of consumer revenue at Coursera. Some of the growth areas the online learning platform is seeing include managing a remote workforce, digitization, e-commerce, cloud technologies, and collaboration tools. The company is also seeing demand for certificate-earning courses increase as employees try to find ways to improve their marketability.