Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Just Mercy’ streams for free as show of support for Black Lives Matter protests

In light of the global protests following the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and Tony McDade, Warner Bros. announced it’s making its 2019 film Just Mercy free to watch for the month of June on digital platforms in the U.S.

The critically acclaimed drama tells the true story of attorney Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan) as he defends Walter McMillian (Jaime Foxx), a black man wrongly convicted of murdering a white woman.

“We believe in the power of story. Our film Just Mercy, based on the life work of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, is one resource we can humbly offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society,” Warner Bros. states on Just Mercy‘s site. “To actively be part of the change our country is so desperately seeking, we encourage you to learn more about our past and the countless injustices that have led us to where we are today.”

The move to educate people on racial injustices through storytelling echoes an initiative Just Mercy executive producer Scott Budnick launched earlier this year.

Represent Justice is a $10 million social-action campaign through his activist content company One Community and sister nonprofit Good Films Impact that aims to “spur public demand for a fair legal system and dignity” for the poor and people of color through stories of “hope and redemption.”

“We want policy change,” Budnick told Fast Company in a previous interview. “But we also want overall heart and mind change.”

Watch Just Mercy for free here and learn more about Represent Justice here.