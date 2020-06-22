Meet the 24-year-old designer who made $1 million on Depop

Only four years after opening a store on the fashion resale site Depop , 24-year-old Bella McFadden has become the first-ever seller to earn £1 million ($1.26 million) on the app. The global recession spurred by the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t shrunk her business. In fact, sales have gone up by 146% since the lockdown began. “I was expecting business to slow down,” McFadden tells me over Zoom, calling from her office in Los Angeles. “But I’m working harder than ever.”

Depop, which first emerged from an Italian tech incubator in 2011, then established its headquarters in London, is a dark horse in the fashion ecom wars. Here in the United States, it doesn’t have the name recognition of Poshmark or The RealReal. It hasn’t been around as long as Etsy. But it has scaled up, thanks to more than $100 million in funding, and it now has more than 20 million users across 147 countries. The company generates revenue by taking a 10% cut of every item sold on the platform, and it has grown this year, despite the pandemic and recession, as people have had more time to browse through the app and list products. There has been a 300% increase in items sold between January and April compared to the same period last year, according to the company. And that has redounded to the benefit of individual sellers, who see Depop as an important source of income—and then some, in the case of McFadden—as the economy crumbles around them.

Fashion, Gen Z-style

But why Depop? How has it emerged as a tour de force in the competitive world of fashion resale? The short answer: Gen Z loves it. An estimated 90% of its active users are under the age of 26, which is a younger user base than those of similar platforms like Poshmark and TheRealReal.

Scrolling through Depop offers a glimpse into the bustling world of Gen Z fashion designers. While sellers cover a wide range of aesthetics–from Y2K fashion to tie-dye creations to logomania–what connects them is a focus on sustainability and accessibility. Depop sellers modify vintage garments or style them in creative ways to make the appealing to customers, which in theory allows these pieces to stay on the market for longer. (Sellers use the shorthand “Repop” to describe secondhand items they bought then resold on the platform.) McFadden believes that the future of fashion involves designers incorporating sustainable principles, like upcycling, into their creative process. “That’s the way fashion should be,” she says. “We shouldn’t be contributing to the pollution, but finding creative ways to avoid it.”

Reimagining the fashion designer

The platform also gives aspiring designers an opportunity to express themselves through fashion, without having to resort to the traditional channels. Typically, to break into fashion, you have to go design school, work for another fashion house, or network with the right people (or, more likely, some combination of all three).

That’s not McFadden’s story. She grew up in Canada, splitting her time between Ottowa and Toronto. She has always been interested in fashion, but didn’t think she could ever break into the industry because didn’t think she was well-connected enough. In college, she stumbled across Depop and began selling vintage items she found at thrift stores and styled to make them look cool. She dropped out of college in 2016 to work full-time on building her brand on Depop.

To date, McFadden has sold 40,231 items that are a mix between vintage item’s she has painstakingly sourced from thrift stores and deadstock suppliers, as well as items she designed and manufactured herself. Part of her success has come from building an audience on social media: She posts regular content for her 600,000 Instagram followers and 100,000 YouTube fans. As she has grown, she has hired four employees who help her with every part of the business: traveling the country to source used clothes, designing and manufacturing garments and jewelry, and curating entire outfits for customers based on their personal taste and body shape.