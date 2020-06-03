People applaud Ben & Jerry’s for condemning white supremacy in strongest corporate statement yet

The right message doesn’t often resonate when it comes from the wrong messenger.

Take, for instance, Tuesday’s statement of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement . . . from Colin Kaepernick’s former NFL team, who never stood behind his protests.

The tweet from the San Francisco 49ers’ official account was in keeping with a flurry of similar messages whose sole credit was not being as clumsy as Pepsi’s awkward paean to activism with Kendall Jenner.

A few hours later, Ben & Jerry’s tweeted out a message of its own, one that is far and away the strongest message from a brand since George Floyd’s death in police custody Memorial Day weekend.

The murder of George Floyd was the result of inhumane police brutality that is perpetuated by a culture of white supremacy. https://t.co/YppGJKHkyN pic.twitter.com/YABzgQMf69 — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) June 2, 2020

More than a simple tweet or a black tile on Instagram or even a donation, Ben & Jerry’s included a statement with a four-point plan toward dismantling white supremacy, including specific legislation people might advocate on behalf of. The company’s message eschews clichés and “Kumbaya” sing-alongs to get to the heart of the matter in unflinching fashion: