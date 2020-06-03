UPDATES: COVID-19
Fashion retailer Pretty Little Thing x rapper Saweetie collab to donate all proceeds to Black Lives Matter

For their second team-up, the fashion brand and rapper are making a powerful statement.

[Photo: courtesy of Pretty Little Thing]
By Starr Rhett Rocque2 minute Read

Pretty Little Thing, the popular U.K.-based millennial and Gen Z-targeted clothing retailer, has teamed up with rapper Saweetie again. They celebrated their first collaboration last fall with a presentation during New York Fashion Week, but the circumstances this time around are vastly different. All of the proceeds for this collaboration, titled “At Home With,” will benefit Black Lives Matter.

Pretty Little Thing isn’t the only brand announcing donation-based initiatives, but its new launch comes amid criticism for how brands have responded to police brutality protests sparked by George Floyd’s death. Celebrity influencer Jackie Aina trended on Twitter last week after she called out Pretty Little Thing, Fashion Nova, and Revolve, accusing them of capitalizing on black culture but being silent about issues that affect the black community.

“So just as much as y’all love hanging out with Ty Dolla Sign and Saweetie and Black Chyna, can y’all at least say something when people are being brutally murdered by cops? Donate to the families affected by this stuff?” Aina said in an Instagram story. “Revolve, Pretty Little Thing, Fashion Nova, the memes that you guys are posting on your pages are not gonna cut it.”

#thatpart #imtryingtoseesomething

Many brands have been called out for what critics are calling performative wokeness. However, at the moment, Pretty Little Thing is the only brand of those that Aina named that has launched a tangible initiative.

We reached out to reps for Saweetie and Pretty Little Thing for comment, and while we have not heard back from Saweetie, Pretty Little Thing offered Fast Company the following statement:

“PrettyLittleThing understands how important it is to speak up, step up and take action. We are committed to implementing positive change and giving a voice to our community. Therefore we will be donating all proceeds from this collection to Black Lives Matter. Because we know, we’re always stronger, together.”

