Fashion retailer Pretty Little Thing x rapper Saweetie collab to donate all proceeds to Black Lives Matter

Pretty Little Thing, the popular U.K.-based millennial and Gen Z-targeted clothing retailer, has teamed up with rapper Saweetie again. They celebrated their first collaboration last fall with a presentation during New York Fashion Week, but the circumstances this time around are vastly different. All of the proceeds for this collaboration, titled “At Home With,” will benefit Black Lives Matter.
Pretty Little Thing isn’t the only brand announcing donation-based initiatives, but its new launch comes amid criticism for how brands have responded to police brutality protests sparked by George Floyd’s death. Celebrity influencer Jackie Aina trended on Twitter last week after she called out Pretty Little Thing, Fashion Nova, and Revolve, accusing them of capitalizing on black culture but being silent about issues that affect the black community.
“So just as much as y’all love hanging out with Ty Dolla Sign and Saweetie and Black Chyna, can y’all at least say something when people are being brutally murdered by cops? Donate to the families affected by this stuff?” Aina said in an Instagram story. “Revolve, Pretty Little Thing, Fashion Nova, the memes that you guys are posting on your pages are not gonna cut it.”
Many brands have been called out for what critics are calling performative wokeness. However, at the moment, Pretty Little Thing is the only brand of those that Aina named that has launched a tangible initiative.
View this post on Instagram
It is deeply saddening to see recent events that have occurred and that these horrific situations continue to happen. It has to STOP. We stand by the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and the black community at this very difficult time. Our thoughts and condolences go to out to all those whose lives have been innocently taken. We will and must continue to support this matter and the donations we are making to the victims families is just the first step in this fight together. We will always stand with you. #blacklivesmatter
View this post on Instagram
Like so many around the world we have been shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of George Floyd and we send our love and prayers to all of those affected. We believe that every voice has a right to be heard and we stand with everyone fighting for justice and equality. Today we will be standing with @Saweetie as we launch At Home with Saweetie and in light of recent events we’ll be donating the entire proceeds from this collection to Black Lives Matter. To learn more about the valuable work they do visit: blacklivesmatter.com #blacklivesmatter
We reached out to reps for Saweetie and Pretty Little Thing for comment, and while we have not heard back from Saweetie, Pretty Little Thing offered Fast Company the following statement:
“PrettyLittleThing understands how important it is to speak up, step up and take action. We are committed to implementing positive change and giving a voice to our community. Therefore we will be donating all proceeds from this collection to Black Lives Matter. Because we know, we’re always stronger, together.”