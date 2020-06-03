Fashion retailer Pretty Little Thing x rapper Saweetie collab to donate all proceeds to Black Lives Matter

Pretty Little Thing, the popular U.K.-based millennial and Gen Z-targeted clothing retailer, has teamed up with rapper Saweetie again. They celebrated their first collaboration last fall with a presentation during New York Fashion Week, but the circumstances this time around are vastly different. All of the proceeds for this collaboration, titled “At Home With,” will benefit Black Lives Matter.

Pretty Little Thing isn’t the only brand announcing donation-based initiatives, but its new launch comes amid criticism for how brands have responded to police brutality protests sparked by George Floyd’s death. Celebrity influencer Jackie Aina trended on Twitter last week after she called out Pretty Little Thing, Fashion Nova, and Revolve, accusing them of capitalizing on black culture but being silent about issues that affect the black community.

“So just as much as y’all love hanging out with Ty Dolla Sign and Saweetie and Black Chyna, can y’all at least say something when people are being brutally murdered by cops? Donate to the families affected by this stuff?” Aina said in an Instagram story. “Revolve, Pretty Little Thing, Fashion Nova, the memes that you guys are posting on your pages are not gonna cut it.”

Many brands have been called out for what critics are calling performative wokeness. However, at the moment, Pretty Little Thing is the only brand of those that Aina named that has launched a tangible initiative.