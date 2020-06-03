When talking about racial inequality, don’t forget the gap of black stress

Unpacking racial inequality usually leads to pertinent discussions around disparities in housing, job, and education opportunities—and, of course, the disproportionate use of police force.

But what should never get lost in those conversations is the lasting psychological damage all of the above inflict on the black community. This topic was a notable highlight of Tuesday night’s BET News special Justice Now, which kicked off its planned monthlong exploration of racism and violence against African Americans.

There are numerous studies analyzing the negative effects of stress caused by perceived or experienced racism. Researchers from Auburn University recently looked at how telomeres (the caps at the end of a strand of DNA protecting chromosomes) are specifically affected. The study found a link between racist experiences and the shortening of telomeres, which is an indication of cell aging.

“Our results point to how racial discrimination, a particular type of social toxin that disproportionately impacts African Americans, becomes embedded at the cellular level,” said David Chae, director of Auburn’s Society, Health, and Racial Equity Lab, in a statement.

It’s one thing to experience racism directly, but seeing it play on a loop in widely circulated videos of police brutality undoubtedly contributes its own levels of stress.

It’s become the paradox of racial injustice in the age of video sharing: sharing a clip like the one of George Floyd being suffocated by Minneapolis police was invaluable in sparking the current global protests. On the other hand, being bombarded with yet another video of violence against black bodies is its own kind of trauma—especially knowing that we’ve been at this juncture many times before, with no real accountability taken by those in power.

In last night’s BET special, Emerald Garner, daughter of Eric Garner who was killed by cops on video in 2014, kicked off the discussion with host Marc Lamont Hill saying she didn’t actually watch the video of her father until last year.