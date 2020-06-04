Shyp’s founder is back with a new kind of shipping startup

By the time on-demand delivery startup Shyp collapsed in March 2018, its cofounder and CEO, Kevin Gibbon, was already thinking about his next company. As he told me at the time , he planned to decompress for a couple of weeks and then get to work on it.

More than two years later, Gibbon is unveiling his new startup, cofounded with former Shyp marketing chief Sarah Siwak and with several other Shyp alumni on board. Based (like Shyp) in San Francisco, it’s called Airhouse—and in an odd way, it feels like both a continuation of Gibbon’s earlier company and its polar opposite.

When Shyp started out in 2013, it catered to consumers who wanted to avoid schlepping to the post office. Instead, they could snap a photo of items they needed to be shipped with their smartphone, whereupon a Shyp courier would pick up the goods and take them to a Shyp warehouse for packing and handoff to UPS, FedEx, or the USPS. Over time, however, the company increasingly shifted its emphasis to small businesses, which ship in vastly greater, more dependable volume than individuals.

As Shyp dealt more with business customers, Gibbon noticed something: For growing digital-first, direct-to-consumer brands, its pickups didn’t remove that much complexity. “You’d have to arrange your 50 items that were going out that day,” he says. “You’d have to employ somebody to do that, or do it yourself as an entrepreneur when you don’t really have a lot of time. We saw people that were hacking the system that we built at Shyp to do that, but it still really wasn’t a great fit.”

With Airhouse, merchants can outsource their shipping in a more sweeping, scalable fashion. Instead of handing off items in small batches, its customers store them at warehouses that handle individual fulfillment—existing warehouses that Airhouse has struck deals with to create a nationwide network. (Six are now up and running, with three more coming soon.) Airhouse’s platform serves as an interface between merchant, warehouse, and shipping companies; it also hooks into ecommerce shopping-cart behemoth Shopify, with support for other services such as BigCommerce on the way.

According to Gibbon, Airhouse quietly began operations last November and already has dozens of direct-to-consumer customers. He adds that it’s targeting up-and-comers rather than established brands such as Casper. (The company does, however, have Casper cofounder Neil Parikh as an investor.) Among the companies that have been using the service in its preannouncement phase: Revolution Robotics (educational robots), Not Pot (CBD gummies), and Caldo (kitchen goods such as aprons).

Over the years, many services have emerged to simplify the bootstrapping of consumer-goods companies, from manufacturing to sales. Airhouse aspires to complete the process. “If you’re building a brand, it comes down to your product and your marketing,” says Gibbon. “We’ll basically do everything else outside of that, on the operations and logistics side of things.”