‘Standing in the gap’: One part of allyship that gets overlooked

After a hellish week of grappling with the emotional trauma of more senseless murders of black men and women, I’ve finally mustered up enough energy to speak my truth.

I’m TIRED. And here’s why:

I’m tired of swallowing my pain so that I can put on a happy face for my baby boys who are growing up in a society where they will be perceived as a threat the minute they transition into young black men.

I’m tired of suppressing my rage—my righteous rage. While I choose this approach for the purpose of changing hearts and minds through dialogue, this work is emotionally draining.

I’m tired of trying to persuade. It sometimes feels hopeless to see that we still need to convince others that racism STILL exists and that black people are dying because of it.

To the many people for whom this is not your reality yet who also care about justice and want to do something, there are so many ways to show up as an ally in these times, and there are a ton of resources to help guide your way. I have been so very appreciative of all the allies I have in both my professional and personal life. And yet, I’d be remiss to not share the one email from an ally/friend that hit me in a different way today.

“I am saddened and pained by the racism that I have seen in our country over the last month and years. I am so sorry that this continues and continues and continues and there never is justice or real change. It is awful. Please know that I stand with you and others in this awful time. I understand my responsibility to denounce racism. I am speaking directly and bluntly with my extended family and I wrote an email to my peers/leadership at work. I love you guys!”

Words don’t always help, but this email helped a little. Why? Because I knew that I was not fighting alone. And let’s be clear: The friendship I have with this individual is strong enough that I know these are not just words. He didn’t even need to tell me these things, because I already knew he was doing this work and is standing in solidarity with me through action. It made me realize that there is one primary aspect of allyship that matters to me personally: Standing in the gap.