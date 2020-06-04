7 important books for building an anti-racist workplace

As massive crowds fill the streets to protest police brutality following the death of George Floyd, many people are also taking another important action: reading.

Educating yourself about privilege and the United States’ history of racism is critical in order to build explicitly anti-racist communities. Of course, developing self-awareness and finding good resources is just a first step. But productive actions spring from a willingness to learn.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best reading if you want to create a truly inclusive work environment. Where possible, we’ve linked to Black-owned bookstores from across the country. (Some of these books are temporarily sold out because of the increased demand, but these picks are all worth adding to your reading list.)

1. So You Want to Talk About Race — Ijeoma Oluo

This book takes a closer look at a prevailing theme in today’s political discourse, which Oluo calls “the nation’s oldest pyramid scheme”: white supremacy. She acknowledges that conversations around race are difficult for some. Not every person feels they have the right words or store of knowledge. This book provides clear guidance for readers who need a basic primer on topics like intersectionality and microaggressions—especially relevant issues when it comes to the well-being of POC in the workplace.

2. The Fire Next Time — James Baldwin



A modern-day classic, Baldwin’s 1963 bestseller consists of two essays and coincided with the 100th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation, as well as the civil rights movement of the 1960s. Described by The Atlantic as “unsettling,” Baldwin’s powerful writing makes clear the deep divisions which existed at the time—and which still exist to this day.