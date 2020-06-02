Is there a curfew tonight? This map will tell you

As protests over the death of George Floyd stretch into their second week, governors and mayors around the country are turning to emergency curfew orders as a way to stem the nighttime violence and looting that have followed the demonstrations.

The tactic has been controversial, with some critics raising concerns that such orders could escalate conflicts between protesters and law enforcement, and as Vox pointed out recently, research on the effectiveness of curfews is spotty at best. Nevertheless, they’re becoming a shared reality for many cities—CNN counted at least 40 on Monday—and, in some cases, they’re getting stricter. New York City, for instance, begins curfew at 8 p.m. tonight, compared to 11 p.m. last night.

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, a nonprofit that helps journalists with legal services, has been tracking state and local curfew orders, pointing out which ones include exemptions for news media. The group has put together an interactive map, where you can click the pins for more information. The data is also being compiled in a spreadsheet.

In a blog post, Reporters Committee says it will continue to update the data as it learns of more curfews, and it’s urging residents to reach out and contact the group if they learn of new ones being imposed in their area.

The map comes amid growing reports of journalists facing direct attacks by law enforcement. According to a recent count by the Committee to Protect Journalists, at least 125 such attacks have taken place over just three days of protests.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in Minneapolis on May 25 after being pinned down by a police officer who jammed his knee into Floyd’s neck and kept it there for more than 8 minutes.

You can check out the curfew map below.