No, Tushy bidet brand, nobody needs to hear your toilet-pun messages of support

As we’re all more than aware, brands have been finding their own way (usually the same way) across social media to express their shock, sadness, and solidarity in response to the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
Some, like Nike, have taken the aesthetic and words we’re used to seeing from their marketing to create something new. Others, like Viacom, have crafted new messages to convey the sheer magnitude of the tragedy we’re protesting. And, of course, there are plenty who profess support in words, but fall woefully short on action.
Then there’s Tushy.
The bidet startup founded by Thinx founder and former CEO Miki Agrawal decided that it could share its message of support without sacrificing its peppy social-media voice.
So Tushy’s message of support is laced with . . . toilet puns.
To say we're deeply saddened by the brutal, inhumane, and absolutely evil public lynching of George Floyd would be an understatement.
We’re pissed. pic.twitter.com/SkdrjoJymB
— TUSHY Bidet (@hellotushy) June 1, 2020
We stand in solidarity with the families and loved ones of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. Keep fighting. We got your back(side). #BlackLivesMatter
— TUSHY Bidet (@hellotushy) June 1, 2020
Look, brands have spent the better part of two decades trying to figure out how to create and cultivate a “personality” to better connect with consumers in an always-on marketing world. They see the Steak-Umms and Moon Pies and Netflixes of the world go viral, garnering millions of eyeballs and fans along the way. The most charitable interpretation here is that perhaps this can be a tough instinct to turn off, even at a time like this.
But it really, really shouldn’t be. Making brand-referential jokes while also trying to appear selfless isn’t a good look.
Think what this would look like with more iconic brands and their brand messages. Maybe McDonald’s goes with “I’m (not) lovin’ it!” Or KFC’s “Finger Lickin’ Good (Justice).” Or Dunkin’s “America Runs (from riot police) on Dunkin.”
See? Still idiotic. In sum, don’t be an a–hole like Tushy.