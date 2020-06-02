No, Tushy bidet brand, nobody needs to hear your toilet-pun messages of support

As we’re all more than aware, brands have been finding their own way (usually the same way ) across social media to express their shock, sadness, and solidarity in response to the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Some, like Nike, have taken the aesthetic and words we’re used to seeing from their marketing to create something new. Others, like Viacom, have crafted new messages to convey the sheer magnitude of the tragedy we’re protesting. And, of course, there are plenty who profess support in words, but fall woefully short on action.

Then there’s Tushy.

The bidet startup founded by Thinx founder and former CEO Miki Agrawal decided that it could share its message of support without sacrificing its peppy social-media voice.

So Tushy’s message of support is laced with . . . toilet puns.

To say we're deeply saddened by the brutal, inhumane, and absolutely evil public lynching of George Floyd would be an understatement. We’re pissed. pic.twitter.com/SkdrjoJymB — TUSHY Bidet (@hellotushy) June 1, 2020