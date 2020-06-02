5 ways to support Black Lives Matter protesters—even if you can’t join a protest

Today is a great day to amplify the voices and work of the peaceful protesters and Black Lives Matter movement and otherwise stay out of the way. Here are five ways to support the cause from your laptop or phone:
- Fill up your feeds. Are there a lot of people of color on your Twitter and Instagram and Facebook feeds? If not, visit the social media pages of your favorite black thinkers, artists, politicians, athletes, and public figures, and see who they follow. Follow ’em.
- Donate. Truth: Some nonprofits are better run than others. Here’s a list of 25 well-regarded nonprofits that work to protect civil and legal rights and promote tolerance. You can’t go wrong by picking three and donating.
- Buy from black-owned businesses. Google “black-owned business in [my city]” or “black-owned restaurants in [my city]” to find a local roundup. (Nationwide directories are still spotty, unfortunately.) Many black businesses are struggling with the pandemic. We like these delightful book, homeware, and fashion options. Today and every day.
- Read or watch. Read Tressie McMillan’s totally brilliant collection Thick. Watch the excellent documentary Accidental Courtesy. For kids: a YouTube read-aloud of Something Happened in Our Town.
- Vote. Primaries are in eight states today, half of which were previously postponed due to the pandemic. Either get your ballot in, or text your friends in Indiana, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Washington, D.C., to make sure they vote. Nothing changes without the right people in office.