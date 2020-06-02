Frustration, confusion as Black Lives Matter hashtags get drowned out by Black Out Tuesday

An increase in usage of the #BlackLivesMatter and #BLM hashtags is causing more chaos on social media.

#MyInstagram is trending, and it’s because there’s a lot of confusion surrounding #BlackLivesMatter and #BLM due to the hashtags being shadow banned by social media platforms in some instances, and also because people are posting black tiles using #BlackOutTuesday in combination with the Black Lives Matter hashtags as well. The result is one big clusterfuck of counterproductivity—because miscommunication is what social media does.

Here’s how to make sense of everything.

The first level to this is that people called out Instagram for shadow banning the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag. Many users were reporting that they were getting an “action blocked” message in the app after trying to share posts using the tag.

Instagram is blaming anti-spam software for the error and tweeted a statement explaining the mistake.

“We have technology that detects rapidly increasing activity on Instagram to help combat spam. Given the increase in content shared to #blacklivesmatter, this technology is incorrectly coming into effect,” Instagram’s tweet read. “We are resolving this issue as quickly as we can, and investigating a separate issue uploading stories.”