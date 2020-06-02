How that Pepsi Kendall Jenner ad taught brands to respond in this moment

It was about six months after the 2016 election and tensions were high.

The record-setting protests around Donald Trump’s inauguration were followed by rapid response activism in the wake of his sudden travel ban on Muslim-majority countries. Recent protests around racist police brutality, the Flint water crisis, and the oil pipeline through Standing Rock had caught national attention, but remained relatively fringe causes. Protesting against Trump, however, quickly became a mainstream activity.

The hashtag-Resistance was commodifiable, and Pepsi became the first brand that attempted to cash in. The Hertz of soda companies created an anodyne ad in which a multinational coalition protesting against nothing in particular finds a hero in model Kendall Jenner, who bravely hands a hot cop a cold drink and solves racism.

It was a colossal failure of an ad, not just widely mocked but straight-up vilified. People hated the idea of the ad itself, a cloying appeal to fashionably woke millennials, they hated the cynical sentiment behind it, and they hated the beyond-parody execution. After a pronounced backlash, Kendall Jenner tearfully apologized for her involvement, and Pepsi pulled the ad. Indeed, the company so thoroughly scrubbed the embarrassing piece of content from the internet that it’s now difficult to find online in its entirety. (But please “enjoy” the clip below.)

So, have brands learned anything in the three years since the Pepsi debacle? The initial response to the Black Lives Matter uprising following George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer last week suggests some of them certainly have.

Here’s a smattering of brands making statements outright supporting Black Lives Matter in the last week.