How that Pepsi Kendall Jenner ad taught brands to respond in this moment

It was about six months after the 2016 election and tensions were high.
The record-setting protests around Donald Trump’s inauguration were followed by rapid response activism in the wake of his sudden travel ban on Muslim-majority countries. Recent protests around racist police brutality, the Flint water crisis, and the oil pipeline through Standing Rock had caught national attention, but remained relatively fringe causes. Protesting against Trump, however, quickly became a mainstream activity.
The hashtag-Resistance was commodifiable, and Pepsi became the first brand that attempted to cash in. The Hertz of soda companies created an anodyne ad in which a multinational coalition protesting against nothing in particular finds a hero in model Kendall Jenner, who bravely hands a hot cop a cold drink and solves racism.
It was a colossal failure of an ad, not just widely mocked but straight-up vilified. People hated the idea of the ad itself, a cloying appeal to fashionably woke millennials, they hated the cynical sentiment behind it, and they hated the beyond-parody execution. After a pronounced backlash, Kendall Jenner tearfully apologized for her involvement, and Pepsi pulled the ad. Indeed, the company so thoroughly scrubbed the embarrassing piece of content from the internet that it’s now difficult to find online in its entirety. (But please “enjoy” the clip below.)
So, have brands learned anything in the three years since the Pepsi debacle? The initial response to the Black Lives Matter uprising following George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer last week suggests that they have.
Here’s just a smattering of the brands that have made statements outright supporting Black Lives Matter in the last week.
To be silent is to be complicit.
Black lives matter.
We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up.
— Netflix (@netflix) May 30, 2020
— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 31, 2020
This is a painful time for our country and for us. The events going on around all of us are heartbreaking and we want to share a few thoughts with you in this open letter to our employees. Pete & Erik Nordstrom https://t.co/X2FLobAq9n#BlackLivesMatter #NspireChange pic.twitter.com/Y0CQPpP5eu
— Nordstrom (@Nordstrom) May 31, 2020
That last one is further notable, since Nordstrom has been the subject of high-profile looting recently during adjacent protests.
In addition to putting out statements on Twitter, where Twitter’s own account has added #BlackLivesMatter to its bio, some brands have found further ways to offer solidarity with the cause. YouTube pledged $1M to addressing social injustice. Nike released a “Don’t Do It” ad on Instagram, inverting its ubiquitous catchphrase into a message about racism. The gay dating app Grindr backed up its supportive tweet with a pledge to eliminate its ethnic filter options, which were questionable in the first place. And Viacom aired an ad that is 8:46 in duration, the amount of time Officer Chauvin kept his knee on George Floyd’s neck before he died.
These aren’t merely naked attempts to piggyback on the energy and enthusiasm of the Black Lives Matter movement. They are statements of values and purpose, lines in the sand, and invitations for the All Lives Matter crowd to boycott. It’s a calculated risk to take a stand during singularly volatile times, but it’s not without precedent.
Nike led the way in 2018 by choosing as its spokesperson Colin Kaepernick, who martyred his football career to protest anti-black police violence, and not only weathered the storm of controversy but emerged more popular (and lucrative) than ever. The following year, Gillette gave wokeness a shot with an ad condemning toxic masculinity, thumbed its nose at detractors, and got a big win out of it. Obviously, these brands aren’t heroic for stirring up the pot and reaping the benefits, but they have proved that it makes both moral and fiscal sense in a heated political climate to explicitly choose a side. Both ads were a far cry from Pepsi cravenly donning protest chic for a meaningless selfie at a turbulent time.
However, some brands have missed the broader point surrounding Pepsi’s epic miscalculation. Activism means more than empty posturing, it means actively doing the work. If a brand’s house is not in order, people will call them out on making overtures toward solidarity.
Here are some brands that have been dunked on more than they’ve been applauded in recent days.
few companies have done as much to promote widespread racist paranoia in recent years as this one https://t.co/ikeVgmOEsu
— Sam Biddle (@samfbiddle) June 1, 2020
And don't forget to catch FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Hawaii Five-0, Criminal Minds, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, and S.W.A.T. — all part of the CBS Crimetime Primetime lineup! Check local listings. https://t.co/R8LI3j8kHt
— Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) May 31, 2020
Excuse my language but I am SO angry. FUCK YOU @lorealparis. You dropped me from a campaign in 2017 and threw me to the wolves for speaking out about racism and white supremacy. With no duty of care, without a second thought. pic.twitter.com/nnBfiP5Oqg
— Black Lives Matter ✊???? (@MunroeBergdorf) June 1, 2020
this you? https://t.co/0epTA9e3Jo pic.twitter.com/PUwOoSg4mk
— michael mann enthusiast (@aryantauqeerk) June 1, 2020
“There is no tolerance for racism,” says the team with that logo. https://t.co/bJHYEHgDrU
— Jesse Spector (@jessespector) June 1, 2020
The most important lesson for brands when it comes to choosing sides in a moment of social upheaval is that this is a reckoning, not a bandwagon. You can’t pick a side if it’s not the side you’re already on.