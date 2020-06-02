History teaches 3 essential leadership lessons for our current crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic and current unrest may seem unprecedented, yet this country has previously faced times of grave peril that have tested our leaders, front-line workers, and ordinary citizens. History offers important insights for navigating the high seas and strong winds of this global storm. Almost 60 years ago, in the early part of a tumultuous decade, the country held its collective breath during an existential two-week showdown between the United States and the Soviet Union.

The Cuban Missile Crisis peaked in fall 1962, when the Soviet Union secretly installed offensive nuclear missiles on the island nation. In mid-October, President John F. Kennedy vowed to get the missiles out of Cuba, a decision that he and his advisers initially thought should be accomplished by military action. These men recognized that attacking Cuba would likely trigger a swift response from the Soviet Union, greatly increasing the potential for nuclear war. Indeed, on more than one occasion during the 13 most critical days of the crisis, the world came perilously close to the unthinkable: global annihilation.

Despite widespread fear of this possibility, the crisis ended without armed conflict. Military, technological, international, and diplomatic expertise all played a part in a peaceful resolution. But, in the final analysis, the determining factor was astute, courageous leadership.

The same holds true for the COVID-19 pandemic. Every resource we have to fight the virus—from the scientists racing to find a vaccine to government’s response to the massive economic downturn—depends on thoughtful, serious, and emotionally intelligent crisis leadership. And those in authority who lack or deviate from these aspects hinder our ability to navigate through this life-and-death turbulence.

Here are three insights on courageous leadership from the Cuban Missile Crisis that are relevant to COVID-19 and growing national unrest.

1. Leaders must be disciplined about what they say and do

During a crisis, even small things have magnified impact, heightening the possibility of misperception. People are anxious and uncertain; they are closely watching and listening to those in authority, taking in not only words but also actions. Kennedy understood this and was very careful about what, when, and how he communicated—with his advisers, the Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, and the American and global audiences.

We need such diligence and discipline from our leaders during the COVID-19 pandemic. Compare New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s leadership at his daily briefings and his consistent call to citizens’ responsibility to protect others by wearing masks, observing social distancing protocols, and honoring a staged, data-driven reopening, with that of our president, who refuses to wear a mask, endorses hydroxychloroquine, a treatment discredited by medical experts, and encourages often-violent protests against stay-at-home orders. That is, until a critical mass of the protesters have dark skin: When George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police triggered nationwide protests, the president responded with inflammatory tweets, encouraging harsh response from law enforcement, while refusing to calm the nation with a face-to-face address.