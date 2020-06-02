7 black-owned businesses to support online right now

Over the past few days, people have taken to the streets to protest the systemic racism that persists in the United States. Even if you can’t join the frontlines, there are many ways you can help. One, in particular, is by spending money at black-owned businesses, as data journalist Mona Chalabi pointed out on Instagram .

In a data visualization, Chalabi illustrated how hard COVID-19 had already hit businesses owned by people of color: 40% of black-owned businesses and 35% of Latinx-owned businesses have gone bust, compared with 15% if those owned by white people. Among those that remain, 21% of black business owners say they don’t think they’ll be able to keep their companies afloat, compared to 5% of white business owners.

One thing we can do right now is be more intentional about how and where we’re spending our money. Get takeout from a local black-owned restaurant, order books from black-owned bookshops (many, like Chicago’s Semicolon and the Bronx’s Lit Bar, have storefronts on Bookshop.org), or skip Amazon or Sephora and shop from marketplaces like We Buy Black, Black Owned Market, and BLK + GRN. There are several online resources that help you search for companies owned by black entrepreneurs, including Black Wall Street, Buy From A Black Woman and SupportBlackOwned.com.

If you’re a white business owner and want to show solidarity, take a cue from Asheville, North Carolina-based East Fork Pottery: On Instagram, it invited customers who were planning to shop with them to spend that money with black-owned businesses instead, and offered a list of black potters to visit. Alternately, if you’re a retailer, listen to Aurora James, founder of fashion label Brother Vellies, and pledge to devote 15% of your shelf space to black-owned brands. You can also urge other major retailers like Target, Sephora, and Whole Foods to do the same.

To get you started, here are some innovative black-owned businesses, whether you’re looking to refresh your home or spruce up your wardrobe. It’s a tiny fraction of the incredible work being produced across the country, so we hope it inspires you to find new designers and exciting businesses in your own community.

Based in Brooklyn, Sarah Hussaini takes a playful approach to pottery, focusing on geometric patterns and primary colors.