Is it time to defund the police?

Five years ago, in the wake of the killing of Michael Brown and other high-profile deaths at the hands of the police, six cities took part in a national program designed to help reform policing, from training in implicit racial bias and how to de-escalate tense situations to new standards for the use of force and early-warning systems designed to identify officers at risk of causing violence. Minneapolis—where George Floyd was killed by police—was one of the cities that participated, but there’s no broader evidence that the reforms helped change officer behavior.

So police reform advocates are asking another question: Is the answer not changing how we do policing, but simply doing less policing, and moving city funding to different programs such as alternative community-based safety systems?

Alex Vitale, a sociology professor at Brooklyn College and the author of The End of Policing, makes the case in a recent op-ed in The Guardian:

The alternative is not more money for police training programs, hardware or oversight. It is to dramatically shrink their function. We must demand that local politicians develop non-police solutions to the problems poor people face. We must invest in housing, employment and healthcare in ways that directly target the problems of public safety. Instead of criminalizing homelessness, we need publicly financed supportive housing; instead of gang units, we need community-based anti-violence programs, trauma services and jobs for young people; instead of school police we need more counselors, after-school programs, and restorative justice programs.

In many cities, the police department’s funding is a huge line item in the budget. In New York, the city pays around $6 billion for its police department annually. Los Angeles pays around $3 billion, nearly a third of the city’s total spending. Chicago spends at a similar level. What if some of that money was redirected into other programs that offered mental health support, healthcare, and jobs?

In Minneapolis, multiple activist groups, including Reclaim the Block, Black Visions Collective, and MPD 150, are now calling for the city to move $45 million from the police budget to other programs for the community. Nationally, Black Lives Matter has called for similar defunding. “We want to reduce law enforcement in our communities,” Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors told Nightline. “The more contact we have with law enforcement, the more death is going to happen with black people.”

When it began, there was some optimism around the police reform program that Minneapolis participated in, the National Initiative for Building Community Trust and Justice. “One of the big pieces of it was an attempt to go big and recognize that a lot of the work needed to be done around changing police culture,” says Jesse Jannetta, a senior policy fellow at the nonprofit Urban Institute, who helped analyze the intervention in 2018. “This was something bigger than things like, for example, let’s have all the officers wearing body cameras, or let’s think about different civilian oversight mechanisms. Rather, let’s try and do a lot of things to change the mindset and also the within-the-department policy structure of policing.”

It’s easier, of course, to get police departments to support the idea of reforms than more fundamental changes that involve shifting funding to programs outside police departments. And while Jannetta himself hasn’t given up on the idea of reform, he acknowledges it may not be enough because the problems in the system run so deep. In the South, policing grew out of a system designed to control slaves, and much of the current system in the U.S. today was put in place when Jim Crow laws were in effect.