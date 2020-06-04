Who’s hiring right now? These companies have entry-level jobs openings and internships

You know you’re facing an unprecedented economic tsunami when the number of jobs lost in one month alone is in the tens of millions. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are not only looking at an extraordinary loss of life but the fallout from businesses shuttering across the country and the world. Nevertheless, some experts are pointing to signs that a recovery may be closer than we know.

For workers who are just entering the job market (Hello, Class of 2020!), LinkedIn’s latest report reveals that there are more than 1.5 million entry-level jobs and 65,000 internships in the U.S. currently. Several sectors that have the highest number of postings include:

Healthcare (185,000+) Companies hiring: Brookdale, ConnectRN, Five Star Senior Living Retail (170,000+) Companies hiring: 7-Eleven, Walmart, The Home Depot Transportation & Logistics (135,000+) Companies hiring: Blair Logistics, CR England, U.S. Xpress Recreation & Travel (125,000) Companies hiring: SONIC Drive In, Domino’s Pizza, Olive Garden Software & IT Services (110,000+) Companies hiring: Staffigo, EatStreet, General Dynamics

Employers are specifically looking for a variety of entry-level positions that range from forklift operators and HVAC techs to physician assistants and software engineers. Retail, manufacturing, and healthcare make up the top three sectors that have thousands of internships open, too.

LinkedIn’s analysis of millions of job postings also yielded which skills are in demand that can transfer to any job.