Free offers are everywhere these days. But what are you sacrificing to these quick fixes?

Personal finance amid the pandemic has meant unprecedented spikes in user engagement with advice platforms, online budgeting tools, and trading apps. While people are paying more attention to their accounts and directing cash from tax refunds and stimulus to savings and retirement funds, they’re also testing technology and resources that have become available “free of charge” since COVID-19.

There are many incredible resources available amid this crisis, but we need to keep an eye out for free resources that may have a negative impact on our performance.

Today, the many facets of our lives—exercise, laundry, groceries, and even our credit—correspond to an app on our phone. As a behavioral scientist in the world of finance technology, I find that it has a lot to do with convenience—we’re attracted to quick, easier decisions, even if they’re bad for us. We’re looking for the quick solve, which can sometimes mean sacrificing transparency behind the ways apps commoditize us as users.

The reality is that free is not always as good as it sounds. Instead, when it comes to managing your finances, free can actually cost you.

Where our brains go at hearing “free”

Our brains treat “free” differently because it’s not clear what we’re giving up. When we’re getting something free, we aren’t parting with any money, so we don’t have to go through an entire “Is this worth it?” thought process. When something is free, we don’t consider the nonmonetary costs such as time, effort, and quality. As a result, things that are free are generally overconsumed. Think about how much more you eat at a buffet than you would otherwise. As many of us are experiencing unprecedented stress around our finances with fewer avenues to blow it off (think other avenues of so-called easy profit, like spectator sports and gambling), the concept of “free” may be even more enticing.

Once we take price out of the equation, we’re actually not very good at discriminating between the quality of goods or services. Imagine that you’re at the store and standing in front of a shelf of red wine, but none of the bottles have price tags. Only those of us who happen to be expertly trained would possibly be able to figure out the actual quality of each bottle.

While we would normally count on the cost of something to indicate its caliber or quality, we can’t do the same with free items or services.