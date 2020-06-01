UPDATES: COVID-19
advertisement
advertisement
  • 1:31 pm

K-pop stans may have caused the Dallas Police Department’s surveillance app to crash

K-pop stans may have caused the Dallas Police Department’s surveillance app to crash
[Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for iHeartMedia via Getty Images]
By KC Ifeanyi1 minute Read

On Sunday, the Dallas Police Department asked people to download their app to report “illegal activity” from the protests.

advertisement

Within 24 hours, the app shut down temporarily due to “technical difficulties.”

As it turned out, those “technical difficulties” may have been K-pop stans.

The recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and Tony McDade have sparked global protests for racial equality and, more specifically, the end of police brutality, which, ironically enough, has been on full display amid said protests.

And the Dallas PD’s thinly veiled attempt for additional surveillance with its iWatch Dallas app did not go unnoticed.

Instead of videos of “illegal activity” that the Dallas PD was hoping for, K-pop stans reportedly flooded the app with fancams, isolated shots of one member in a group during a performance. The Dallas PD’s tweet was also bombarded with more fancams and K-pop memes, while one-star reviews in the app store also came flooding in.

As BuzzFeed first reported, the Dallas PD has yet to confirm that the fancam flood caused the app to crash (nor would they probably admit to such a thing). But given just how rabid K-pop stans can get, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Dallas PD is still sorting through an endless K-pop medley right now.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life