Retail chains such as Whole Foods and Walmart should commit to black-owned businesses, says campaign

A New York City entrepreneur wants major retailers across the United States to commit to buying 15% of their merchandise from black-owned businesses —a campaign dubbed the 15 Percent Pledge .

“So many of your businesses are built on Black spending power,” Aurora James, founder of the Brooklyn boutique Brother Vellies, wrote on Instagram two days ago. “So many of your stores are set up in Black communities. So many of your sponsored posts are seen on Black feeds. This is the least you can do for us. We represent 15% of the population and we need to represent 15% of your shelf space.”

James launched the campaign on Instagram on Saturday by @-ing Whole Foods, Target, MedMen, Walmart, Saks, Sephora, Net-a-Porter, Barnes & Noble, and The Home Depot.

Fast Company emailed all nine companies for comment, but none immediately replied.

James explained that this pledge is a way for retail giants to help small businesses, which in turn can transform into larger ones. Those burgeoning African-American-owned companies then can give back to their communities, fueling the cycle of growth.

“All those I tagged specifically should be able to come to the table with what they’re willing to contribute. Just doing an IG post and saying your heart is breaking is not enough,” she told Fast Company. “I know how to do this. I started my business from scratch. I know how to be a vendor with one of their companies. Every roadblock, I’m willing to sit down and figure out. And there are a whole slew of people that will also help make this happen.”

James, who started her business with $3,500 at a flea market and has since sold millions of dollars of merchandise, estimates that the 15 Percent Pledge could put $14.5 billion back into African American communities.