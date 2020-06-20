5 pandemic-safe virtual gift ideas

The weather’s getting nicer, states are slowly starting to reopen, and cabin fever has reached a . . . well, fever pitch. That being said, a big birthday bash with dozens of your closest friends probably isn’t in the cards anytime soon.

Single cards cost $5—about the same as a regular old paper card—but each has a link you send out to potential signers. People can sign with different fonts, add images, and tilt the text a bit askew just to add some flair. And best of all, there are no stamps required and no need to try to time the delivery perfectly. Simply pick a time and date, enter the recipient’s email address, and it’ll arrive at just the right moment. Audiobooks aplenty A tried and true Father’s Day gift to my old man each year, an Audible subscription works well for just about anyone. Pro tip: Don’t sign someone up for the $15-per-month plan to be billed to you. You can buy proper gift subscriptions instead: one month for $15, three months for $45, six months for $90, or a year for $150. Each month offers up one credit for a book of your giftee’s choice, plus they’ll get access to a library of new and original Audible content each month. And if they’re already an Audible member, they’ll get the credits loaded directly into their account instead. Celebrity shout-outs If you’ve got an entertainment fan who’s really into a particular celebrity, then your first stop should almost certainly be to Cameo, a site where you can pay a little (or a lot) for the rich and famous to record a short, personalized greeting for your friend. View this post on Instagram One word: BAYWATCH A post shared by Cameo (@cameo) on May 12, 2020 at 6:38pm PDT

One of the easier gifting options is GlobalGiving, a site where you can directly donate to one of more than 5,000 active philanthropic projects around the world. Simply click the big Give a Gift button to browse the projects, enter the amount you’d like to donate to one, and you’ll have the option of choose a virtual card design and sending it via email at a specific time to your recipient.