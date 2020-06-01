Why Amazon’s support for the racial inequality protests rings hollow

On Sunday afternoon, Amazon followed the new brand blueprint of white text on a black background and tweeted out: “The inequitable and brutal treatment of Black people in our country must stop. Together we stand in solidarity with the Black community—our employees, customers, and partners—in the fight against systemic racism and injustice.”

The company’s move came amid a rush of like-minded corporate tweets from a spectrum of brands that spanned from Netflix and Nike, to Disney and even Bratz.

It also arrived about a month after Amazon fired Staten Island warehouse worker Christian Smalls, who is an African American, for protesting over coronavirus health concerns at its facility, complete with PR plans to smear him using racially coded language as a strategy to fight union organizing.

Speaking of Amazon’s warehouses and health concerns, the company also preempted its shareholder meeting last week by sending TV stations a video news release that looks like a news story, claiming it is spending billions of dollars to keep workers safe, and many broadcasters ran all or parts of it without telling viewers where it actually came from.

There’s also the matter of the company’s secretive deals with more than 400 police departments, through its home security brand Ring. The company’s doorbells and cameras give law enforcement officials access to a portal where they can ask owners to provide footage that may be relevant to criminal investigations. In a September 2019 letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, U.S. Senator Edward Markey wrote that the partnerships “could easily create a surveillance network that places dangerous burdens on people of color and feeds racial anxieties in local communities.”