Watch Ava DuVernay’s perfect response to Trump’s call for ‘law and order’

Ava DuVernay had the perfect response to Donald Trump’s call for law and order amid the global protests sparked by the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and Tony McDade.

In a clip from her Oscar-nominated documentary 13th, DuVernay’s juxtaposition of footage from Trump’s campaign and rallies with brutal archival footage from the Civil Rights era shows exactly how history is doomed to repeat itself when there’s no fundamental change within the power structures at the root of systemic oppression.

A call for “law and order” should be directed at police forces across the country that have proven time and again that they can kill unarmed African Americans in broad daylight and on camera yet face little to no consequences for their actions.

But, as Ice Cube so perfectly put it on Twitter over the weekend, “They’d rather arrest hundreds of American citizens then [sic] 3 of their own. Very telling.”

They’d rather arrest hundreds of American citizens then 3 of their own. Very telling. — Ice Cube (@icecube) May 31, 2020

At a time when people are sharing resources on addressing and dismantling white privilege and contextualizing the racial divide in America (and, really, the world), it’s worth mentioning that DuVernay’s arts collective and production company Array recently released learning companions for its films and series. It’s an effort to “help people elevate their understanding of what they’ve watched and go further to use the work as a springboard into deeper understanding,” DuVernay told Fast Company in a previous interview.