George Floyd protests: CEOs and business leaders respond to nationwide civil unrest

It’s been six days since demonstrations over George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police began. In that time, the protests have expanded beyond Minneapolis to more than 75 cities across America, reports the BBC.

Forty of those cities have imposed curfews, which have been largely ignored, while protests outside of the White House saw President Trump, who has been accused of stoking tensions on Twitter, being briefly taken to an underground bunker to hide.

The protests have also spread internationally, with thousands in cities across the globe joining in to voice solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Yet the outpouring of support isn’t limited to people on the streets, as a number of high-profile CEOs and business leaders are also weighing in to voice their support for the protests.

Some have done this publicly on social media channels while others have issued internal statements to their company’s employees. Here’s what some of them had to say:

Tim Cook, Apple CEO

Tim Cook made a public statement on Twitter paraphrasing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. before issuing a statement to Apple employees internally.

Minneapolis is grieving for a reason. To paraphrase Dr. King, the negative peace which is the absence of tension is no substitute for the positive peace which is the presence of justice. Justice is how we heal. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 29, 2020

From his statement to Apple employees (via MacRumors):