A founder grapples with the psychological fallout of a looming recession

Q. I’m finding this current situation so hard because after years of fighting to survive we finally had the wind at our backs. People like our product, and we’ll get to break even next year. But with the recession, everyone has reduced budgets, and all of our goals and plans are now in flux. I understand this logically, but how do I deal with this emotionally?

—A frustrated founder

Dear Founder,

This is hard. I realize that it sucks, and it may take longer to get back to your original goals, but you will still be standing in a world where many others won’t. It’s okay to embrace the suckiness you feel about everything that wasn’t on the agenda. But not for long.

This is a reset. And the first thing you need to do is assess. We are living in a time where all expectations have been upended, but the consequences are not the same. What is your situation? Have things slowed down, or has your market evaporated temporarily, or even permanently? How fast can things recover?

I’ve seen great companies have to lay people off. Despite good leadership the product might not be something people still want, or the business model might not be something that will work in the post-coronavirus world. At the same time, other companies are seeing record highs as they happened to make something that is increasingly in demand. (Think software that manages shift schedules, remote working tools, or security.)