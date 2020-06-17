Editor’s picks: Why T-shirt dresses are our summer work-from-home uniform

There are few things in your summer wardrobe that are more versatile than a T-shirt dress. They’re comfy, they’re polished, and they’re just really damn easy to wear. Whether you’re working from home in a city, a suburb, or far, far away from the rest of humanity, a simple, oversize tee is cool, washable, and looks put-together with zero effort. Throw one over a bathing suit to head to the beach, or pair with sandals to hang out at an outdoor bar. These are the softest, chicest, most flattering we’ve found.

Athleta Destina Reversible Dress

It's lightweight, it's formfitting, and it's reversible—so you get two completely different looks out of one very cute silhouette. Plus, the Destina dress has a cool fabric story—it's made from supersoft Tencel Lyocell fibers, which are created from sustainably sourced wood pulp.

This T-shirt dress from Lunya ups the ante, with antimicrobial fabric (if it stinks less, you get to wash it less—right?), pockets, and a natural fabric blend that is specially made to help keep you cool in sweltering summer temps. This dress is light, mod, and I want one in each color.

Made with Lululemon’s buttery soft, semi-stretch, lightweight Nulu fabric, the All Aligned dress is ridiculously comfortable—but maintains a structured look, thanks to a high crew neckline, sharp lines, and a body-skimming fit.

$118

