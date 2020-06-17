Editor’s picks: Why T-shirt dresses are our summer work-from-home uniform

There are few things in your summer wardrobe that are more versatile than a T-shirt dress. They’re comfy, they’re polished, and they’re just really damn easy to wear. Whether you’re working from home in a city, a suburb, or far, far away from the rest of humanity, a simple, oversize tee is cool, washable, and looks put-together with zero effort. Throw one over a bathing suit to head to the beach, or pair with sandals to hang out at an outdoor bar. These are the softest, chicest, most flattering we’ve found.
Alana Relaxed Maxi Dress
With a loose fit and just a perfect amount of stretch, a casual maxi dress can’t get much more comfy-chic than this. The side slits keep your movement unrestricted, and this dress truly fits like your favorite tee.
Everlane Side Slit Tee Dress
The Side Slit Tee Dress from our ever-favorite Everlane is perfectly simple, but amps up this tee dress with smooth luxe cotton—which has a silky, luxurious finish that looks more put-together than your average cotton. We also love the structure that the front seam gives this dress.
Z Supply Side Knot Dress
This dress from Z Supply adds a little flair to its simple design with a timeless knotted hem. That, plus its lived-in, supple feel, makes it a perfect summertime staple. And if the minidress length isn’t your thing, Z Supply smartly offers this style in a longer, midi length.
Z Supply Leira Midi Dress
Say hello to Leira, the mod, luxurious staple of a T-shirt dress that inspired us to write a story all about T-shirt dresses. The curved hem, on-seam side pockets, and superiorly soft feel make this dress tough to beat.
Universal Standard Halie T-Shirt Dress
This ultrasoft dress is made of premium Peruvian cotton and features a simple design with thoughtful features—like a softly curved hem. Plus, the Halie T-shirt Dress comes in an all-inclusive size range that spans from 00 to 40.
Banana Republic Ribbed T-Shirt Dress
Made of micro-ribbed jersey knit, this sleek, stretchy T-shirt dress from Banana Republic skims just a little more closely to the body than others, making it perfect to dress up or dress down.
Athleta Destina Reversible Dress
It’s lightweight, it’s formfitting, and it’s reversible—so you get two completely different looks out of one very cute silhouette. Plus, the Destina dress has a cool fabric story—it’s made from supersoft Tencel Lyocell fibers, which are created from sustainably sourced wood pulp.
Lunya Cool Paneled Short Dress
This T-shirt dress from Lunya ups the ante, with antimicrobial fabric (if it stinks less, you get to wash it less—right?), pockets, and a natural fabric blend that is specially made to help keep you cool in sweltering summer temps. This dress is light, mod, and I want one in each color.
Lululemon All Aligned Midi Dress
Made with Lululemon’s buttery soft, semi-stretch, lightweight Nulu fabric, the All Aligned dress is ridiculously comfortable—but maintains a structured look, thanks to a high crew neckline, sharp lines, and a body-skimming fit.
Minkpink Abstract Folio Tee Dress
This shift dress from Minkpink is for everyone who loves a good print in their life. Floral but graphic and splashed with rich pastels, it’s summer in dress form. And since it’s made of nonstretch crepe, it’s designed to last for seasons to come.
LNA Vylet Tee Dress
LNA, a label founded by two women who wanted to create the perfect men’s T-shirt for women, of course has a perfect T-shirt dress. The Vylet Tee Dress is simple and straightforward with a classic minidress cut but has little design details (like petal sleeves) that make it look special.
