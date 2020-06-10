These 14 hand sanitizers kill germs without wreaking havoc on your skin

As we get out of self-isolation and back into the streets again, there is one additional, critical item that you should have on your person when you do the “phone, keys, wallet” check in 2020—hand sanitizer. When you’re away from home, and washing your hands with soap and water frequently (and I repeat, frequently) is impossible, having hand sanitizer with you is a great (and necessary) backup. And if you’re anything like us, your local CVS is picked over (or stocked with hand-chapping, high-alcohol options that smell like a doctor’s office).

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement