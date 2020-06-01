Spotify is strategically expanding its podcast training for marginalized communities

One of her most powerful points was how within the power of stories is a danger of only knowing one story about certain groups of people. “The single story creates stereotypes, and the problem with stereotypes is not that they are untrue, but that they are incomplete,” she said. “They make one story become the only story.”

That’s exactly what Spotify had in mind when it created its Sound Up accelerator program in 2018, originally aimed at cultivating and connecting a new generation of podcast hosts who are women of color in the United States. The program swiftly expanded to the U.K. and Germany. In Australia, it focused on the aboriginal community in that country. Participants learn the ins and outs of developing and producing their very own podcast, and so far, 60 people have completed the program. Ten of those graduates have since launched their own show, and three now have Spotify Original podcasts.

Now the company is announcing its expansion of the program to Sweden and Brazil. In Sweden, the program is aimed at women and nonbinary people who may experience racism because of their skin color, culture, language, religion, or ethnicity. Applications in Brazil will be open to young people of color from the Periferias, or outskirts of big cities.

Sound Up head Natalie Tulloch says one of the keys to the program’s success so far is knowing that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to the global issue of underrepresentation in podcasting.

“It’s women of color in the U.S., but what market are you trying to serve in that next country?” says Tulloch. “We look at the podcast landscape in these markets to see what communities are underrepresented and how we can serve them. In Germany, for example, it was LGBTQI.”

Program leaders go through cultural training to make sure they don’t make any blatant mistakes or assumptions. “We never want to come into a market thinking we know everything,” says Tulloch. “We want to be culturally relevant, sensitive, and set up a system where we can best give people a voice.”