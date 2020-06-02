6 tips for switching careers in the middle of a pandemic

Many people are reigniting their job searches in the midst of COVID-19. Some are doing so because of mass layoffs and furloughs, of course, but the crisis is also causing others to reconsider their professional goals.

Even if you’re feeling that the time might be right personally for you to make a change, actually making the switch to a new job in the midst of an economic crisis is understandably daunting. But that doesn’t mean that it’s the wrong time to consider diversifying your professional skill set or making some strategic moves to find a career that feels like a better fit.

Here is how to set yourself up for success:

1. Consider what you know about yourself

It’s important to be honest about your personal strengths and weaknesses when approaching a new career path. Take a casual survey among friends and family about where you naturally shine. Author Abhijeet Khadilkar says we are often in the dark about our best traits. “You may have many strengths, but you need self-awareness to bring them forth,” he told Fast Company. “What are you passionate about, and what value do you bring?”

This is also an opportunity to look at how you fare with taking risks. As author and consultant Dorie Clark told Fast Company, use this period of a possible reinvention to assess your “inner riskometer.” And stay mindful of not pushing yourself too far.

2. Connect with others

When transitioning industries, networking becomes more critical than ever.

Before the pandemic, in-person interactions were key to landing a new job. Now it’s more important than ever to make sure you’re utilizing technology, including emailing business contacts, making appropriate LinkedIn connections, or joining relevant networks. As you reach out to people, though, it’s essential to make sure your communications still feel genuine—even if they’re not in-person. Opt for a voice call or video meeting when you conduct informational interviews, and make sure to follow up with a personalized email thanking them for their time.