The future of music festivals in the COVID era is here

But when change comes—as it did when the COVID-19 crisis swept the globe—you adjust accordingly.

Sassi founded EscapeTracks while still in high school, six years ago. It started as his personal digital escape, with YouTube as the foundation for enjoying music that he loved. He would create playlists of artists that he discovered on SoundCloud, which helped him build his following while also helping musicians grow their fan bases. Since its inception, EscapeTracks has amassed a following of over one million subscribers and playlists across multiple streaming platforms.

Over the past year, Sassi also began producing more visual content and live performances, content that his audience responded to.

Now the 22-year-old Toronto-based entrepreneur is using his platform’s influence to give back to the same music community that has inspired him. He came up with the idea for the EscapeTracks Virtual R&B Music Festival after finding out that MusiCares—the Grammy charity that has provided more than $60 million in healthcare and other financial resources to musicians in need—had run out of funds for COVID-19 relief.

“Everything that I do with EscapeTracks as a brand is always about trying to give everyone a sense of happiness,” Sassi tells Fast Company. “I’m kind of filling everybody’s pockets in a way, with what they want to see and what they’re hoping for. So that’s my perspective in terms of creating the entire live-streamed concert.”

Sassi partnered with Youtube’s #WithMe campaign to launch the EscapeTracks R&B Music Festival live on May 16. It was free to “ticketed” fans, who got the chance to watch and interact with headliners such as BJ The Chicago Kid, Eric Bellinger, Queen Naija, Luh Kel, and more. YouTube has functions that make donating to charities seamless, and it allows users to upload prerecorded visuals for live streams. Sassi gathered exclusive performances from selected performers ahead of time, edited their videos together, and added desired graphics and texts to make things look more streamlined.