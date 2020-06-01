It’s time for employers to stand up for working parents

Parenting today looks a lot different than it did just two short months ago, especially and uniquely for working parents. In addition to staying on top of our work responsibilities we are also expected to wear several other hats as parents: full-time caregiver, entertainer, pandemic safety associate, and educator.

As CEOs of our companies, and mothers to young children (2-, 3-, 4-, and 6-year-olds, to be exact), this scenario literally hits close to home. Seemingly overnight, we’ve found ourselves running rapidly evolving companies from home while attempting to entertain, educate, feed, and nurture our children from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

While the federal government has taken some steps to protect families, including the passing of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), which requires certain employers to foot the bill for up to 12 weeks of paid leave, these measures are unlikely to be adequate in addressing the challenges working parents face as the pandemic drags into summer.

Unfortunately, meaningful federal action will not come swiftly enough to address the growing gaps caused by school, camp, and daycare closures and the continued impact on in-home caregivers. If company leaders don’t show up now, we’ll soon see a devastating consequence. Millions of parents—especially the 25+ million working mothers in the United States—may be forced to leave the workforce. This is a predicament no parent should have to face.

In our roles as CEOs and mothers, we understand the profound complexity of this issue, seeing it from the perspectives of both employers and parents. As leaders in early-stage, mission-driven companies (with workforces largely made up of parents), we deeply understand the need for our companies to stay productive and move forward while also making a lasting impact on the diversity, success, and sustainability of our own companies and those we serve. As mothers to young children, we also know that working demanding, full-time (plus) jobs while we also feed, (attempt to) educate, and entertain our children is not only remarkably difficult but also incredibly taxing on one’s physical and mental health.

To those who haven’t experienced this struggle firsthand, it may seem trivial, especially in an economy where those with jobs are considered to be lucky. But to those of us who are living this reality every day, it’s much more significant than a mere inconvenience or temporary setback.