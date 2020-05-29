How to help Minneapolis: 6 things you can do right now for the George Floyd movement

The brutal death of George Floyd, who was pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer, has spurred outrage and mass demonstrations in Minneapolis and beyond. Here are six ways to support the cause and help local Minnesotans right now.
- Minnesota Freedom Fund. This fund pays bail for protesters, as well as those imprisoned for immigration and criminal offenses. The group sees pretrial bail requirements to be unjust, wealth-based discrimination. Donate here.
- The Legal Rights Center. Provides criminal defense and legal services for low-income people of color in and around Minneapolis, including arrested protesters. Donate here.
- Northstar Health Collective. Medics for protesters. The group of nurses, doctors, and healthcare providers was originally founded to maintain community safety during the 2008 Republican National Convention in St. Paul. Donate here.
- Black Visions Collective. “A political home for black people across Minnesota,” this Minnesota nonprofit is dedicated to safe, autonomous black communities. Donate here.
- Official George Floyd Memorial Fund. A GoFundMe campaign organized by Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, for Floyd’s children’s care and education, as well as family counseling, lodging and travel for court proceedings, and burial expenses. It has raised $1.7 million, with average donations of $22. Donate here.
- Communities United Against Police Brutality: This is an established local organization that was created “to deal with police brutality on an ongoing basis.” More info here.