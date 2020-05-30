Employee resource groups help strengthen connection in times of uncertainty

If there is a silver lining of this challenging time, it’s that it’s given many of us an opportunity to slow down and remember what is most important in life: relationships. While limited social contact both at work and in our personal lives has been difficult, it’s also provided companies a unique opportunity to help build connections among employees, and employee resource groups (ERGs) have become a particularly powerful platform of engagement to help build community in our new remote workspaces.

The disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on underrepresented groups has underscored the importance of community and support among black, Latinx, and Asian communities. ERGs have the power to amplify the voices of underserved communities that have been deeply impacted during this challenging time.

While these ERGs have traditionally gathered via in-office meetings and events, thanks to technology, companies can adapt these programs, so employees can continue to connect virtually.

Mental health resources

One common thread we’ve heard across ERGs is the importance of mental and emotional health during a period where we’re spending a lot of time inside, and oftentimes, alone.

At Salesforce, their ERGs are working together to launch an employee donation challenge and matching program to support communities. For example, Outforce, their LGBTQIA+ ERG, is donating to The Trevor Project to help provide crisis counseling during the crisis.

At LinkedIn, our Black Inclusion Group (BIG) leaders recently hosted a virtual mental health check-in with Dr. Michael McRae, assistant commissioner of the Bureau of Health Promotion for Justice-Impacted Populations at the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. During this one-hour, virtual discussion, Dr. McRae provided our employees with a view of COVID-19’s impact on black and Latinx communities, and methods for effectively navigating this moment in time.

Support for working parents

During the pandemic, many are having to take on additional responsibilities at home with children out of school. As a parent myself, I know how difficult this juggle can be. It is no longer practical to expect undivided attention toward our work during the day while we take care of kids at home.