The most valuable sales lesson: You need to know what you don’t know

When you’re building a new business, sales is one of the hardest but most critical things to get right. A good salesperson will drive your top-line growth—but getting those early hires wrong can be disastrous. After you’ve found some investors, built your product, and hired a few employees, you have to be intentional about finding, hiring, compensating, and retaining your sales team.

This week on Zero to IPO, we talked to Therese Tucker, the founder and CEO of Blackline, and Madison Maxey, the founder and CEO of Loomia, about how to attract and retain sales talent that will propel your business forward.

Recognize what you need at different times: salespeople aren’t one-size-fits-all

Your first sales hire will have different priorities and, therefore, should have different strengths than your 25th sales hire or the sales leader that will be with you when you go public. Unless you come from a sales background, you might not know what a successful person in that position looks like at each stage of your company’s life cycle.

Tucker experienced this dilemma firsthand. One of the early sales leaders she hired was an incredible coach, but he wasn’t a great fit in the long run. When an employee on his team was struggling, he’d work 1:1 with them and sit in on every sales call. But as Blackline scaled, that approach became unsustainable. With a growing sales force, the team couldn’t be successful if its leader narrowly focused on helping one employee at a time.

Tucker said this experience taught her a valuable lesson: you need to know what you don’t know. Tucker’s background is in engineering—she wasn’t an expert in sales. Many startup founders find themselves in the same boat, which is why it’s critical to bring in outside help. At Okta, when we hired our first sales leaders, we tapped our network to help us find the right candidates and to do a final round screening before we made them an employment offer. Over a decade later, I try to pay it forward—I love to jump in and help up-and-coming entrepreneurs with final round interviews of potential sales leaders.

Be creative with your incentives

Just as your company will need different salespeople for each stage of business, you’ll need unique incentive programs too. For example, when Maxey founded Loomia, she struggled to convince experienced salespeople that it was worth their time to join her team. Loomia was an early-stage startup, and Maxey couldn’t offer them the best salary or the highest level of prestige.