YouTube Premium and Google Play Music users: Here’s how to get your free Nest Mini

When you think of a smart speaker, you probably think “Amazon Echo.” However, a close competitor of the Echo is Google’s Nest Mini—and now Google is giving the diminutive smart speaker away for free if you’re a YouTube Premium or Google Play Music subscriber. Here’s what you have to do to get yours:

Make sure you’re logged into your Google account (the one you use for YouTube Premium or Google Play Music) in your web browser. Then simply go to this website and you’ll instantly find out if a free Nest Mini is yours. If it is, use the promo code provided there to grab your Nest Mini.

In order to qualify for the free Nest Mini, you’ll need to have met the following conditions:

You must have been an active paid member of YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, or Google Play Music as of May 19, 2020, and currently be a paid member as well.

Additionally, that paid membership has to be as one of the following: an individual plan, a student plan, or a family plan where you are the head of household.

You must also redeem the free Nest Mini offer by 11:59 p.m. PDT on June 30, 2020.

But don’t wait long to redeem this offer. Google says that it’s “available on a first come, first served basis,” meaning the Nest Minis could run out well before the offer expires on June 30.