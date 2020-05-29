YouTube Premium and Google Play Music users: Here’s how to get your free Nest Mini

When you think of a smart speaker, you probably think “Amazon Echo.” However, a close competitor of the Echo is Google’s Nest Mini—and now Google is giving the diminutive smart speaker away for free if you’re a YouTube Premium or Google Play Music subscriber. Here’s what you have to do to get yours:
- Make sure you’re logged into your Google account (the one you use for YouTube Premium or Google Play Music) in your web browser.
- Then simply go to this website and you’ll instantly find out if a free Nest Mini is yours.
- If it is, use the promo code provided there to grab your Nest Mini.
In order to qualify for the free Nest Mini, you’ll need to have met the following conditions:
- You must have been an active paid member of YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, or Google Play Music as of May 19, 2020, and currently be a paid member as well.
- Additionally, that paid membership has to be as one of the following: an individual plan, a student plan, or a family plan where you are the head of household.
- You must also redeem the free Nest Mini offer by 11:59 p.m. PDT on June 30, 2020.
But don’t wait long to redeem this offer. Google says that it’s “available on a first come, first served basis,” meaning the Nest Minis could run out well before the offer expires on June 30.