Emerging from this pandemic stronger means investing in girls now

Women are the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic. We make up the majority of healthcare workers globally . We are innovating on ways to digitally track the pandemic . We are leading nations with the best responses to the virus.

It’s a cruel irony then that our girls—the next generation of heroes—risk bearing the brunt of this crisis and might come out of this worse off than the generation of women before them.

We know by now that COVID-19 is exacerbating inequalities in our society. But this pandemic has left our girls—especially—with less time and space to learn, grow, and dream. They suffer higher rates of social isolation as a result of distance learning, make up the majority of the 1.4 million children who currently have caregiving responsibilities (more than 75% of caregivers are female), and—particularly in marginalized communities—are less likely to have access to quality health services, like sexual and reproductive healthcare.

We refuse to leave them behind, to lose progress on closing the gender gap in tech, and by extension issues like pay equity and closing the leadership gap.”

Organizations like ours are innovating at a breakneck pace to serve these girls, to make education accessible to them. We refuse to leave them behind, to lose progress on closing the gender gap in tech, and by extension issues like pay equity and closing the leadership gap.

While the gender gap in tech has been stubborn, in recent years, the overall number of female computer science graduates has been rising. Girls Who Code alone has reached 300,000 girls and has 80,000 program alumni in college. They are majoring in computer science at a rate of 15 times the national average. We’ve seen real progress in this space, just as we have in other traditionally male-dominated spaces. Take, for instance, the recent announcement that 36 companies on the Fortune 500 are led by women. A small number and a marginal increase from the year before, but an all-time high nonetheless.

This is not a time to take our foot off the gas. We can’t afford to lose momentum in our work to advance women and girls, especially not when one of the surest outcomes of the pandemic is the rapid acceleration of innovation in tech. That acceleration is positioning the industry for explosive growth on the other side of the crisis.