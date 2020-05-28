Trump’s new executive order is a ‘mugging of the First Amendment,’ says Sen. Wyden

Trump signed an executive order Thursday that could take away social media companies’ current exemption from civil suits stemming from harmful content posted to the platforms by users. That exemption is part of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which was written back in 1996 by Congressmen Ron Wyden of Oregon and Chris Cox of California and has been called the “internet’s First Amendment.”

“He is trying to force companies to knuckle under to him while he desperately tries to steal for himself the power of the courts and the Congress to rewrite decades of settled law around 230 just so he can spread unfiltered lies,” Wyden says.

The order comes in retaliation to Twitter’s decision to fact-check a presidential tweet containing misinformation about absentee voting. Twitter’s move marks the first time a major social media platform has provided fact-based context for President Trump’s tweets, which are often full of misinformation. As the 2020 election heats up, the decision may lead to more questions about when Twitter should apply a misinformation label and when it shouldn’t.

The text of Trump’s order hasn’t been released yet but a draft version obtained by The Washington Post late Wednesday contained this statement: “In a country that has long cherished the freedom of expression, we cannot allow a limited number of online platforms to handpick the speech that Americans may access and convey online.”

But while Trump and his allies believe that Section 230 is stifling conservative speech, it’s actually enabling free speech by removing the constant threat of lawsuits. Eliminating that shield could have an immediate chilling effect on all kinds of political discussion and expression.

Wyden tells me no one should be very surprised that the president is trying severely limit the legal protections offered by Section 230.

“I have been warning for years that the administration was trying to chill speech and bully companies like Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter into giving him the coverage he thinks he should have,” Wyden says. “And today Donald Trump showed that was right.”