How COVID-19 teaches us that succeeding and winning are different

One thing that’s important to keep in mind—especially in a crisis situation—is that succeeding and winning are different. Let me start with a general example: When I was in my mid-30s, I decided to take up the saxophone. I had played the piano as a kid, but career and family pressures kept me from playing much music in my 20s. I had always wanted to learn to play another instrument, and so I eventually found a teacher, bought a sax, and after almost 10 years of lessons and practice, I was able to start playing in a band.

I think it is fair to say that this effort was a success.

Chances are, when you read about my efforts to learn the sax, you weren’t surprised that I didn’t mention the musical abilities of other people. There was no need for me to compare myself to others. Success at learning to play a musical instrument is about my proficiency, not my relative standing compared to others.

There are plenty of competitive situations in life, of course. When I finished graduate school, there were probably 100 applicants for each of the 33 available academic jobs in my field. Each job was only going to be filled by one person. I eventually got a job as an assistant professor at Columbia University, and because I got that job, nobody else did. My success entailed that other people did not succeed at their goal.

Unfortunately, we often don’t analyze situations carefully enough to determine whether our success fundamentally requires other people’s failure. Instead, we may make an intuitive judgment about the situation, and then assume that it is or is not competitive. And that can influence our behavior in ways that may not be ideal for the situation.

For example, social distancing has slowed the economy. As of March 28, over 40 million people in the United States have filed for unemployment benefits. When communities look to restart their business sectors they might treat the ability of their community to create jobs for residents as competitive with other communities. That might lead to battles over tax incentives to bring businesses into specific towns.

An alternative is for communities to think regionally. There may be opportunities for new companies to fill in gaps in the supply chain that were filled previously by companies in other countries. To make that happen, regions might better succeed if neighboring communities collaborate to develop compatible industries as well as warehousing and logistics to engage with an industry looking for a more resilient set of suppliers.