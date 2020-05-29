Janelle Monáe fights COVID-19 food insecurity with #WondaLunch

Janelle Monáe is processing the pandemic like the rest of us.

“Most days when I wake up, I definitely don’t know what time it is, don’t know what day it is,” she says. “I feel as though I’m in an alternate-universe science-fiction film that I just want to end.”

But she also recognizes how her circumstances are largely different than the vast amount of people who have been affected by the virus in one way or the other.

“We’re in this together, but my situation is not the same as a single black mom with five kids who just got laid off,” Monáe says.

Since the pandemic, there’s been an outpouring of relief efforts from celebrities, and Monáe is adding her influence to the mix with #WondaLunch.

In partnership with hunger nonprofit Project Isaiah, Monáe will be handing out free lunches this Friday in Inglewood, California, alongside rapper and actor Jidenna, attorney and political commentator Angela Rye, and congresswoman Maxine Waters.