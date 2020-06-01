Will a COVID-19 vaccine arrive by 2021? Health tech leaders are skeptical

That’s one of the takeaways from the latest Healthcare Prognosis Report, an annual 300-person survey published by venture capital firm Venrock that gathers opinions from members of the health tech industry on what to expect in the upcoming year. As the firm was working on the 2020 survey, COVID-19 landed in the United States and dramatically altered the course of the healthcare industry. Venrock subsequently decided to do three surveys over the course of eight weeks to get a more accurate reading of how industry leaders were feeling about the pandemic and to chart their changing perspectives. The list of contributors skews toward entrepreneurs, those working on healthcare delivery software, and health industry investors.

The first survey was sent out at the end of February, right as the first U.S. cases were discovered. The second survey was sent out four weeks later, by which point 1,500 Americans had died of COVID-19. At that point, 45% of participants believed a COVID-19 vaccine would become broadly available by 2021. By the third survey, optimism about a vaccine waned. That one went out at the end of April, when at least 90 vaccine candidates for COVID-19 were in development, seven of which had advanced to phase I trials. Despite this, only 31% of those surveyed thought a vaccine would be broadly available by 2021.

Respondents expressed similar doubts about the rapid development of treatments for COVID-19. By the time the second survey was issued, both remdesivir, an antiviral once tested as a possible treatment for Ebola, and chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, which have been used to guard against and treat for malaria respectively, were being tested as potential treatments for COVID-19. The survey shows respondents were hopeful about them: Slightly more than half thought a good treatment would become available by 2021. In a subsequent survey, only 39% were positive a treatment would emerge within 18 months.

According to Bryan Roberts, a partner at Venrock whose portfolio includes 10X Genomics, Devoted Health, Doctor on Demand, and Lyra Health, the people who take his firm’s survey are predisposed to thinking about innovation in terms of its ability to scale quickly, which is inherently difficult for vaccines.

“I think that between survey two and survey three it became clear that there was not a silver bullet that somebody could pull off the shelf that would be an awesome therapy,” Roberts says of COVID-19. “I would argue the same thing is true of vaccines.”

It became clear that there was not a silver bullet that somebody could pull off the shelf that would be an awesome therapy.” Bryan Roberts

Given the challenges of biomedicine, there are no guarantees that a vaccine candidate will succeed. One study found that over a 20-year span, an average vaccine had a 6% chance of making it to market. Notably, HIV still does not have a vaccine 30 years after it rose to prominence in the U.S., though it does have lots of treatments, including ones capable of suppressing the worst effects of the disease and mitigating its spread.