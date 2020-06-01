Our health data can help stop COVID-19—but we need strong safeguards to protect it

Healthcare data is some of the most sensitive information belonging to an individual. As a result, it falls into a uniquely protected class in the U.S. The new coronavirus pandemic has put health data front and center—timely, accurate reporting of new cases is critical in our fight against COVID-19, and we know it. While only 29% of surveyed Americans would be comfortable sharing their location data to help fight the new coronavirus, 55% are willing to share health information for that same purpose.

In an attempt to mitigate the spread of the virus, the government and private sector are taking actions to make the sharing of health information easier. Apple and Google jointly announced a contact tracing or “exposure notification” framework to alert Americans who were potentially exposed to COVID-19, while the Trump administration relaxed HIPAA oversight to streamline the use of telehealth services.

However, it is also important we examine these efforts with a critical lens, particularly in light of recent moves in China to make the use of COVID-19 monitoring apps permanent and to expand the data collected. As our digital footprint grows and our federal government moves toward creating a national “surveillance and data collection system,” in partnership with the private sector, the government should enact strong safeguards to fortify the privacy and security of our medical data. Otherwise, we run the risk of these well-intentioned efforts creating harm in the long run.

Improving healthcare access

On March 16, the Department of Health and Human Services modified HIPAA guidelines to allow the use of videoconferencing platforms for doctor’s appointments to improve the accessibility of healthcare during quarantine. Yet, if history has taught us anything, the emergency provisions adopted during emergency circumstances often linger long after. The Patriot Act, a temporary measure introduced following the 9/11 attacks, established a new standard when it came to surveillance. That regime remains in use nearly 20 years later.

Telehealth’s newfound popularity raises the question of whether the personal privacy protections HIPAA affords will face a similar fate. Platforms such as Zoom have seen extraordinary growth but were also woefully unprepared to host confidential conversations. Convenience is appealing but also dangerous. If we fail to limit the scope of these emergency measures, our medical information would forever be at the mercy of companies such as Zoom, which is already under active investigation for its glaring privacy and security flaws.

Data doesn’t just disappear

The proliferation of pandemic-fighting consumer apps presents similar concerns for health data. While built with a public service in mind, the private entities underwriting these initiatives warrant a closer look.

Take Google, cocreator of the upcoming contact tracing initiative. Users would be asked to volunteer their infection status so the apps running on their platform can alert people if they’ve been near an infected individual. Though small, that one piece of sensitive medical information could conceivably support Alphabet’s corporate interests in healthcare or enable authoritarian-style surveillance. And if this data is made public or shared for a purpose beyond contact tracing, it could be used to deny health benefits, facilitate employment discrimination, or encourage social ostracization.